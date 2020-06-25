UrduPoint.com
Moscow Believes US Could Resort To Violation Of Russia-NATO Founding Act - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russia is closely following US plans to move part of its troops from Germany to Poland, and will implement all the needed measures to ensure its national security, as the country does not rule out that the US may violate the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia is closely following US plans to move part of its troops from Germany to Poland, and will implement all the needed measures to ensure its national security, as the country does not rule out that the US may violate the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to halve the number of US troops stationed in Germany to 25,000 over Berlin's backlog in NATO payments. The US leader has also noted that some of the troops will be reassigned to Poland, as the country has proposed to sponsor the staying of the US military and to permanently host a US armored division.

"Of course, we are attentively following the announcements that are made in Washington regarding the possible relocation of some of the US troops from Germany to Poland," Grushko said, stressing Russia's readiness to "implement all the necessary measures for ensuring the legitimate interests of its defensive capacity and security.

According to the diplomat, Russia focuses on the matter in the context of consequences for the regional security taking into consideration its own interests and interests of allies, chiefly Belarus and also in the context of the implementation of the Russia-NATO Founding Act, which envisions NATO's obligation "to abstain from additional deployments of significant combative forces."

"It is obvious that the US could violate this international document," Grushko added, citing Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and plans to exit the Open Skies Treaty.

