Moscow Believes US Decision to Postpone Troops Withdrawal Hinders Afghan Peace Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Washington's intention to reschedule the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to September 11 from the original May 1 deadline will hinder the peace process and is qualified as a violation of the US-Taliban deal, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the US presidential administration announced that the US would complete the troop withdrawal by September 11 that will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after which the administration of ex-US leader George Bush started its operation against al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"This will complicate the peace process as it is an absolutely clear violation of the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed in Doha on February 29, 2021 ... We will analyze this decision," Kabulov said.