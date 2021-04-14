UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Believes US Decision To Postpone Troops Withdrawal Hinders Afghan Peace Process

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Moscow Believes US Decision to Postpone Troops Withdrawal Hinders Afghan Peace Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Washington's intention to reschedule the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to September 11 from the original May 1 deadline will hinder the peace process and is qualified as a violation of the US-Taliban deal, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the US presidential administration announced that the US would complete the troop withdrawal by September 11 that will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after which the administration of ex-US leader George Bush started its operation against al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"This will complicate the peace process as it is an absolutely clear violation of the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed in Doha on February 29, 2021 ... We will analyze this decision," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Washington Doha George February May September From Agreement

Recent Stories

Myanmar protesters throw red paint in the streets ..

6 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Sees No Political Motives in Russia's De ..

18 minutes ago

PM to perform groundbreaking of low cost housing p ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 135 deaths due to COVID-19 over l ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Press: Is cryptos’ recognition long overdue?

2 hours ago

India reports 184,372 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.