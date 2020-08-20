Moscow Believes US Plan to Reinstate International Sanctions on Iran to Fail

The United States' pursuit to reinstate international sanctions on Iran will inevitably fail and can lead UN Security Council (UNSC) into a deep crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States' pursuit to reinstate international sanctions on Iran will inevitably fail and can lead UN Security Council (UNSC) into a deep crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The US initiative for the restoration of UNSC sanctions resolutions on Iran, which were lifted after the signing of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, lacks legal grounds and will inevitably fail," Zakharova said at a daily briefing.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the US has no right to use the authority and resources of the UNSC for the advancement of its own national interests.

"We have deep concerns that such actions of Washington, which we consider reckless, can lead to a deep UNSC crisis," Zakharova added.