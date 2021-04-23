Moscow Believes US Uses 'Russian Threat' Claims to Seek Boosting Intelligence Budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the belief that Washington's groundless claims about the alleged cyberthreat coming from Russia are just a pretext for boosting the US intelligence budget.

In its fresh report, the US intelligence said Russia would remain Washington's main cybrethreat and key rival in the outer space in the near future.

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that this is another manifestation of "megaphone diplomacy" and "nothing but a clumsy attempt to divert public attention to an illusory external enemy."

"Cultivating the image of Russia as an enemy for solving its own domestic problems is a classical technique that was tested back in the year of the Cold War ... Apart from that, this is a very convenient pretext for the special services to request that that Congress increase the budget for their activities," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.