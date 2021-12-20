(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Moscow believes that the United States will not abandon Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Let us see if there will be a refusal. Honestly, I think that there will be no refusal as such," Ryabkov told reporters when asked whether the Russian proposals will affect the prospect of a meeting between the two countries' leaders.