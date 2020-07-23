Moscow Believes Way Is Clear for Turkey to Purchase More Russian S-400 Defense Systems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Moscow believes that nothing prevents Turkey from acquiring an additional batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department Director Yuri Pilipson told Sputnik in an interview.

"As for the possibility for Turkey to purchase an additional batch of the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems, we see no fundamental obstacles to developing the accumulated positive experience in high-tech defense cooperation with the Turkish side," Pilipson said.

The deliveries of Russia's S-400 systems began in July 2019, triggering a crisis in Turkey's relations with the United States. Washington demanded that Turkey abandon the deal and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead, threatening to delay or even cancel the sales of F-35 fighters to Turkey, or to introduce sanctions. Ankara rejected the claims and continued negotiations with Russia on an extra batch of the S-400.