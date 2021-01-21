(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Certain European nations are interested in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, with talks on its production ongoing between Moscow and Berlin, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"We have a good dialogue with Germany on potential Sputnik V production there ... Some EU nations indicate a great interest. We will certainly follow all the procedures of the EMA [European Medicines Agency]," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said at a briefing.