Moscow, Berlin Looking Into Pilot Projects for Hydrogen Delivery to Germany - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Moscow and Berlin are mapping out various forms of cooperation in the hydrogen energy, including a joint road map and inaugural projects related to hydrogen production and delivery to Germany, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a conference, organized by the Russian-German Raw Materials Forum.

"I believe that the Russian-German cooperation in hydrogen energy could be promising and quite interesting for both sides ... We and our colleagues are currently mapping out different forms of cooperation, which include the formulation of a Russian-German road map for hydrogen energy development, establishment of technological partnership with German companies and implementation of joint pilot projects in hydrogen production and delivery to Germany," Novak said.

The deputy prime minister also pointed to the established cooperation between Russian and German scientific research institutes, and exchange of experience in state regulation of the hydrogen energy development.

"Cooperation in traditional sectors of the fuel and energy complex remains important," Novak added.

Russia's energy strategy to 2035 envisions a focus on hydrogen energy development, as the country is set to join the ranks of world's leaders in hydrogen energy production and export, the official recalled.

"The Primary goals include scaling up production of hydrogen from natural gas using renewable energy sources and atomic energy; development of domestic low-carbon technologies for hydrogen production; state support for creating infrastructure for hydrogen transportation and consumption; stimulating demand in the domestic market; ... and expanding international cooperation," Novak concluded.