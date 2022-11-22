Moscow, Bishkek to Conduct Feasibility Study for First NPP in Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed at the Atomexpo forum in Sochi on Tuesday the terms of reference for a preliminary study of the project for the construction of a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier this year, Moscow and Bishkek agreed to cooperate on the project of the first nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan.