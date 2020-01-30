Moscow-Bound Plane From Simferopol Whose Passenger Voiced Bomb Threat Landed Safely - S7

(@imziishan)

A plane on a Simferopol-Moscow flight, whose female passenger voiced a bomb threat, landed safely, S7 Airlines said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A plane on a Simferopol-Moscow flight, whose female passenger voiced a bomb threat, landed safely, S7 Airlines said Thursday.

"During Flight S7 2008 Simferopol-Moscow, one of the female passengers stood in the aisle and announced that she had an explosive device.

According to the instructions, the aircraft commander reported the incident to Domodedovo Airport," S7 said.

"The plane landed safely, is in a separate parking lot. The flight was met by security and airport emergency service officers, they are currently conducting the necessary activities," it said.