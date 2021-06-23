Moscow Breaks June Heat Record With 94.5 Degrees Fahrenheit

The temperature in Moscow hit a whopping 34.7 degrees Celsius (94.46 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, which is an all-time high for June, Russia's meteorological service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The temperature in Moscow hit a whopping 34.7 degrees Celsius (94.46 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, which is an all-time high for June, Russia's meteorological service said.

The previous June record of 33.6 degrees Celsius in Moscow was registered in 1948.

According to today's temperature measurements at the weather station on the roof of the Hydrometcenter's building not far from the Krasnopresnenskaya Moscow Metro station, the heat climbed to 34.7 degrees at 14:10 (11:10 GMT).

The heatwave has been observed across European Russia since the beginning of this week. Meteorologists do not foresee a sharp drop in temperature any time soon.