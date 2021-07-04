Moscow-Brussels Dialogue Necessary - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, July 4 (Sputnik) - Moscow and Brussels need to maintain dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

Commenting on Eastern European countries' continuous deployment of US weapons, Peskov said that such "junior Europeans" further aggravate the tensions.

"When Germany and France try to reset the tuning fork, they run into this brick wall of unwillingness to normalize relations with Russia," he said in an interview aired on Rossiya 1 channel.

"I'm not even talking about normalization, I'm talking about merely trying to resume the dialogue that is so necessary for Brussels and Moscow," Peskov added.