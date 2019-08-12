UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Brussels Discuss Arms Control, Iran Nuclear Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer discussed matters pertaining to arms control and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, the Foreign Ministry of Russia said in a statement on Monday.

"The state of affairs in several areas of arms control has been discussed. Matters pertaining to the JCPOA have also been discussed," the statement read.

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty lost force on August 2, half a year after the United States announced unilaterally suspending its obligations under it due to alleged violation of the treaty by Russia. Moscow has been denying these accusations. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by signing a decree on suspending Moscow's participation in the accord as well.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran and the international six - the United Kingdom, United States, China, Russia, France and Germany - in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the JCPOA, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

