Moscow Budget Loses More Than $8.2Bln in 2020 Amid Pandemic - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The budget of the Russian capital is expected to have lost more than 600 billion rubles ($8.2 billion) this year to curbing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and reduced contribution, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday.

"The latest estimates suggest that the city budget will have lost an enormous sum, more than 600 billion rubles, including 300 billion of lost contribution and more than 300 billion of unplanned pandemic-related expenses," Sobyanin told the city council.

The mayor remarked that the city managed to stick to all of its social welfare commitments.

As for future prognosis, the mayor said he expected coronavirus restrictions to remain in place in 2021, although light ones.