Moscow Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Nightclubs To Be Temporarily Closed At Night - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced new restrictions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the Russian capital, temporarily closing food and entertainment facilities from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

"The services to visitors in catering facilities (restaurants, cafes, bars) as well as nightclubs, karaoke bars, bowling, disco [clubs] and other entertainment facilities are forbidden at nighttime - from 11 p.m. - 6 a.

m.," the statement said.

In addition, the mayor said that recreation and entertainment facilities, including those for children and sports activities, in city parks will also be closed.

"Attractions, sports facilities, attractions, rental centers, summer houses and other recreation and entertainment facilities will be closed in large city parks and recreational areas. Effectively, walking is the only thing permitted in parks," the statement added.

