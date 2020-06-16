Moscow Cafes With Summer Verandas Welcome First Guests After COVID-19 Hiatus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Moscow cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating areas have finally opened their doors to welcome first guests after a three-month hiatus, although still while observing strict protective measures, as the capital is moving onto the second step of relaxing lockdown restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The Moscow authorities began to lift the restrictions last week, as the epidemiological situation in the city was stabilizing. Most businesses, including terrace cafes, are reopening on Tuesday. The third stage of the lockdown exit is scheduled for June 23, when gyms, parks and more indoor spaces will be allowed to reopen and the mandatory self-isolation for citizens above 65 years old will be lifted.

Cafes and restaurants have been allowed to reopen their summer terraces only if they re compliant with the safety requirements set by Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor. All Moscow cafes must ensure the availability of disinfectants and personal protective equipment, monitor all employees' and visitors' body temperature, and make sure there is a 1.5-meter (4.9 feet) distance between tables.

According to Moscow Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov, a third of all verandas are reopening their doors to Muscovites on Tuesday, while the rest are finishing up their preparations.

"A total of about 3,000 cafes in Moscow received permission to set up summer verandas this year, the same number as last year.

So far, not all of them have been opened, about a third of the verandas are starting to work today, the rest are completing preparations for reopening," Efimov told Sputnik.

The deputy mayor noted that the catering industry has managed to swiftly adapt to work on delivery.

"While in the first week of self-isolation the turnover fell by almost five times, yesterday [Monday] it was 70 percent of the pre-crisis turnover. I think that after the reopening of verandas, the industry will return to the usual turnover," Efimov added.

According to a waiter at one of the most popular bakeries in the city, at least 20 Muscovites had breakfast in the first hour and a half after their summer terrace was reopened.

"We have many regular guests who have been waiting for us to open, many of them came this morning. People are happy, of course," Dmitry said.

He added that the bakery was being regularly disinfected, and staff was wearing masks and gloves.

Another popular cafe in Moscow is adding the finishing touches to welcome its guests.

"We are disinfecting tables, washing chairs," the cafe's employees said while working.

However, not all cafes and restaurants in downtown Moscow are ready to open their doors. Some verandas are still empty, others are just starting to prepare and some have been permanently closed.

Despite the health and economic scars that the coronavirus pandemic has left on Moscow, the city seems to be returning to its usual, vibrant life.