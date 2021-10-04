Moscow, Cairo Agree to Hold 2+2 Foreign, Defense Ministers Talks Early in 2022 - Lavrov

Moscow and Cairo have agreed to hold a 2+2 meeting of foreign and defense ministers early next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after negotiations with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry

"The format of regular 2+2 meetings of foreign and defense ministers has proven effective. We have agreed to prepare the same meeting early next year," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian minister pointed to the need to strengthen cooperation in all areas.