Moscow, Cairo Agree To Hold 2+2 Foreign, Defense Ministers Talks Early In 2022 - Lavrov
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Moscow and Cairo have agreed to hold a 2+2 meeting of foreign and defense ministers early next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after negotiations with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.
"The format of regular 2+2 meetings of foreign and defense ministers has proven effective. We have agreed to prepare the same meeting early next year," Lavrov said at a press conference.
The Russian minister pointed to the need to strengthen cooperation in all areas.