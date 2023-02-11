(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Moscow is actively working with Cairo on the introduction of Russia's payment system Mir in Egypt, which is equally beneficial for both sides, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik.

"We are actively working with the Egyptian authorities to introduce or use Russia's Mir payment cards in Egypt," Borisenko said.

The diplomat added that a great technical preparatory work on the issue had been carried out in 2022, but no final decision had been made yet.

"Nevertheless, Egypt understands that the possibility of using Mir cards here will attract many more Russian tourists," the ambassador said.

Many countries, including Turkey, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, have stopped accepting Mir after the US Treasury Department said that it would impose sanctions against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment system in September 2022.