UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Cairo In Active Talks On Use Of Russia's Mir Cards - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Moscow, Cairo in Active Talks on Use of Russia's Mir Cards - Ambassador

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Moscow is actively working with Cairo on the introduction of Russia's payment system Mir in Egypt, which is equally beneficial for both sides, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik.

"We are actively working with the Egyptian authorities to introduce or use Russia's Mir payment cards in Egypt," Borisenko said.

The diplomat added that a great technical preparatory work on the issue had been carried out in 2022, but no final decision had been made yet.

"Nevertheless, Egypt understands that the possibility of using Mir cards here will attract many more Russian tourists," the ambassador said.

Many countries, including Turkey, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, have stopped accepting Mir after the US Treasury Department said that it would impose sanctions against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment system in September 2022.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Egypt Cairo Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Vietnam September

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

58 minutes ago
 Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

2 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

3 hours ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.