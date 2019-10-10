(@imziishan)

Russia and Egypt have resumed their negotiations on Russia's SSJ100 deliveries and are currently discussing around 12 aircraft, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursda

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russia and Egypt have resumed their negotiations on Russia's SSJ100 deliveries and are currently discussing around 12 aircraft, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

According to Manturov, the matter has been discussed in the context of resumption of Russia-Egypt charter flights.

"Yes, [we have resumed negotiations] on SSJ100. Around 12 aircraft," Manturov told reporters.

Russia and Egypt discussed possible SSJ100 deliveries back in 2016, but the negotiations brought no result.