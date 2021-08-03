UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calling On Afghan Government, Taliban To Quickly Launch Meaningful Negotiations

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:18 PM

Moscow is calling on the Afghan authorities and the Taliban movement (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia) to launch negotiations as soon as possible to eventually create a transitional coalition government, special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday

"We believe that the best option is to launch meaningful and productive inter-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible, which should lead to the formation of a future coalition inclusive government," Kabulov said at a round table discussion, hosted by the Gorchakov Fund.

According to the Russian diplomat, the transitional government should be elected for a term of two or three years and tasked with ensuing conditions for "restoring a normal state" and holding elections, if the Afghans decide it is necessary.

"We and or partners in the so-called Extended Troika understand that our countries have the greatest influence on both sides to the conflict and we are trying to use this influence in order to convince the warring parties to sit down at the negotiating table," Kabulov added.

