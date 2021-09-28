UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calling On NATO, EU To Take Steps To Prevent Further Escalation In Kosovo

Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Prevent Further Escalation in Kosovo

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed on Tuesday concerns over escalating tensions in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, and called on the European Union and NATO to urge Pristina to withdraw forces from Kosovo's north

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed on Tuesday concerns over escalating tensions in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, and called on the European Union and NATO to urge Pristina to withdraw forces from Kosovo's north.

"We are concerned as we see growing tensions in Kosovo, which were triggered by irresponsible actions of the Kosovo Albanian authorities ...Today it is obvious that the situation is degrading from bad to even worse .

.. We stress once again that the NATO forces for Kosovo and the EU mission ... have mandates for preventing iniquity and therefore bear full responsibility for protecting civilians and ensuring peace and security. It is time to put vigorous pressure on the Pristina administration to make it withdraw security forces from Kosovo's north and prevent the situation from slipping into open conflict," Zakharova said in a statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

