Moscow Calling on US to Fully Comply With New START Deal, Not to Try to Secure Benefits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia is calling on the United States to fully comply with the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty and to abstain from trying to secure any unilateral benefits when extending the deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We have offered to our US counterparts solutions to the problem, but they keep stating persistently that our claims are phony and unsubstantiated. This is not true. We are just calling on the United States to properly and fully implement the provisions of the deal related to re-equipment of the strategic nuclear weapons and not to try to secure some unilateral benefits," Ryabkov said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.