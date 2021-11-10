UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calling On Warring Parties In Ethiopia To Cease Fire, Start Political Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

Moscow Calling on Warring Parties in Ethiopia to Cease Fire, Start Political Dialogue

Russia is calling on all the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to cease fire and launch political settlement of the crisis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia is calling on all the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to cease fire and launch political settlement of the crisis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Moscow is concerned over the continuing clashes between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray defense forces, as well as the growing number of civilian losses, the spokeswoman emphasized.

"We believe that to preserve Ethiopia's territorial integrity, all the participants of the domestic Ethiopian conflict should have political will and secure a ceasefire, which we think should enable the start of a political settlement and restoration of peace in the country," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Fire Army Russia Ethiopia All

Recent Stories

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Ex ..

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Expo 2020: Minister Higher Educa ..

35 minutes ago
 Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pak ..

Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pakistani artist.

40 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Participate in Int'l Libya Conference in ..

Lavrov to Participate in Int'l Libya Conference in Paris on Friday - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Union State to Respond to NATO Troops Deployment o ..

Union State to Respond to NATO Troops Deployment on Belarus Border - Foreign Min ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Challenges European Stability, Security - E ..

Russia Challenges European Stability, Security - Estonian President

1 minute ago
 Yusufi Book Corner: Arts Council named a book corn ..

Yusufi Book Corner: Arts Council named a book corner after the biggest Pakistani ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.