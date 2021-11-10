Moscow Calling on Warring Parties in Ethiopia to Cease Fire, Start Political Dialogue

Russia is calling on all the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to cease fire and launch political settlement of the crisis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia is calling on all the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to cease fire and launch political settlement of the crisis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Moscow is concerned over the continuing clashes between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray defense forces, as well as the growing number of civilian losses, the spokeswoman emphasized.

"We believe that to preserve Ethiopia's territorial integrity, all the participants of the domestic Ethiopian conflict should have political will and secure a ceasefire, which we think should enable the start of a political settlement and restoration of peace in the country," Zakharova said at a briefing.