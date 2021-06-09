UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calling On Washington To Have Responsible Approach To Mending Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Russia is calling on the US presidential administration to have a responsible approach to improving the bilateral relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia is calling on the US presidential administration to have a responsible approach to improving the bilateral relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are set to hold a meeting in Geneva on June 16.

"Personally I do not know whether after this contact between the leaders we will see a sustainable trend toward solving problems and normalizing relations, but this is what the Russian side wants. This is the essence of the tasks that we currently focus on, and we are calling on the Biden administration to join the effort to achieve this objective just as responsibly and as energetically as we do," Ryabkov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

