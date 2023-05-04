Moscow Calls Attempts by Kiev, Washington to Disown Drone Attack on Kremlin Ridiculous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Attempts by Kiev and Washington to disown the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin are ridiculous, decisions on such terrorist attacks are made by the United States, and Ukraine executes them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night.

"Such attempts to disown this (attack) both in Kiev and in Washington ” they are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We are well aware that decisions on such actions and on such terrorist attacks are made not in Kiev, but in Washington. And Kiev is already doing what it (US) tells it to do," Peskov told a briefing.