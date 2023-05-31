UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls Berlin's Decision To Close 4 Russian Consulates General By Dec 31 Unfriendly

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Moscow Calls Berlin's Decision to Close 4 Russian Consulates General by Dec 31 Unfriendly

Berlin's decision to shut down the work of four Russian consulates general by the end of the year is an unfriendly step aimed at the destruction of the relations, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Berlin's decision to shut down the work of four Russian consulates general by the end of the year is an unfriendly step aimed at the destruction of the relations, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said that only one out of five Russian consulates located in Germany will be allowed to operate, along with the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

"We regard the German Foreign Ministry's demand to close the Russian consulates General in Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Frankfurt by December 31, 2023 against the background of Germany's decision to reduce its consular presence in Russia as another unfriendly step aimed at further destroying Russian-German relations, which have decades of multifaceted, rich and mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement of the department said.

Berlin's measures against the Russian presence in Germany will not remain without a proper reaction, the ministry added.

"We once again call on the German authorities to stop... Germany should understand that the full responsibility for the degradation of bilateral relations lies with the German side. Berlin should not have any doubt that these ill-conceived provocative actions will not remain without our proper reaction," the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Leipzig Frankfurt Hamburg Munich Berlin December

Recent Stories

Transport department to remove CNG kits from publi ..

Transport department to remove CNG kits from public transport: Sharjeel Memon

5 minutes ago
 US Navy Says Pilot Rescued Near Key West After Eje ..

US Navy Says Pilot Rescued Near Key West After Ejecting From F-5N Aircraft

3 minutes ago
 PPP believes in democracy, dialogue, constitution: ..

PPP believes in democracy, dialogue, constitution: former prime minister Syed Yu ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, remov ..

Meeting review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, removal of offal

3 minutes ago
 Fascist Modi-led regime intends to put Malik to ga ..

Fascist Modi-led regime intends to put Malik to gallows to win next elections: ..

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at river Chenab ..

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at river Chenab

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.