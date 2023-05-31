Berlin's decision to shut down the work of four Russian consulates general by the end of the year is an unfriendly step aimed at the destruction of the relations, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Berlin's decision to shut down the work of four Russian consulates general by the end of the year is an unfriendly step aimed at the destruction of the relations, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said that only one out of five Russian consulates located in Germany will be allowed to operate, along with the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

"We regard the German Foreign Ministry's demand to close the Russian consulates General in Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Frankfurt by December 31, 2023 against the background of Germany's decision to reduce its consular presence in Russia as another unfriendly step aimed at further destroying Russian-German relations, which have decades of multifaceted, rich and mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement of the department said.

Berlin's measures against the Russian presence in Germany will not remain without a proper reaction, the ministry added.

"We once again call on the German authorities to stop... Germany should understand that the full responsibility for the degradation of bilateral relations lies with the German side. Berlin should not have any doubt that these ill-conceived provocative actions will not remain without our proper reaction," the ministry concluded.