Moscow Calls Decision Not to Invite Russia to Astronautical Congress in Paris Political

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the decision not to invite Russia to the International Astronautical Congress in Paris is political.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in France said that Russian representatives had not received any invitations or visas to participate in the International Astronautical Congress, which was held in Paris from September 18-22. France excluded the leadership of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos from the list for visas, the embassy added. At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry said that it had not received visa applications from the Roscosmos delegation to participate in the event.

"Following the results of repeated appeals to the French foreign ministry in its capacity as a co-organizer of the Congress, it was made clear to us that the decision not to invite Russia is political and there is no question of issuing visas to key members of our delegation," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the decision not to invite Russia was made despite the fact that Russia is a full member of the International Astronautical Federation, under whose auspices the Congress was held, and is represented in its governing bodies.

The ministry added that it strongly protests in intentional disregard.