Open Menu

Moscow Calls Double Standards ECHR's Refusal To Consider Russia's Claim Against Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Calls Double Standards ECHR's Refusal to Consider Russia's Claim Against Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The refusal of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to consider Moscow's claim against Kiev, concerning the crash of Flight MH17, is an example of the demonstration of double standards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the ECHR said that it had rejected Russia's complaint against Ukraine, including the one concerning the crash of Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, explaining that Moscow failed to respond to the court's numerous requests.

"The demonstration of extremely double standards, which have become the norm for the Council of Europe, by the way, is another confirmation of the absolute correctness of our country's decision to withdraw from this organization," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the ECHR's decision.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Kiev From Court

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

15 hours ago

More Stories From World