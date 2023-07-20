(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The refusal of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to consider Moscow's claim against Kiev, concerning the crash of Flight MH17, is an example of the demonstration of double standards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the ECHR said that it had rejected Russia's complaint against Ukraine, including the one concerning the crash of Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, explaining that Moscow failed to respond to the court's numerous requests.

"The demonstration of extremely double standards, which have become the norm for the Council of Europe, by the way, is another confirmation of the absolute correctness of our country's decision to withdraw from this organization," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the ECHR's decision.