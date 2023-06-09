UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls Dutch Court's Decision On Scythian Gold 'Dangerous Precedent'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Moscow Calls Dutch Court's Decision on Scythian Gold 'Dangerous Precedent'

The Dutch court's decision on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine is a "dangerous precedent," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, adding that it will give an "adequate response" to this move

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine.

"The verdict of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands sets another dangerous precedent that undermines the trust between the museum communities and, of course, cannot be left without an adequate response from our side," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.

The Scythian gold collection, consisting of almost 2,000 artifacts and belonging to several Crimean museums, was exhibited at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, before Crimea joined Russia. In August 2014, the Dutch museum decided not to transfer the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a competent judge makes a decision or an agreement between the parties is reached. In 2021, the court of appeal ruled that the objects should be returned to Ukraine. In January 2022, Crimean museums challenged the decision.

