Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States Of Violating Freedom Of Speech Hypocrisy Example

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 08:36 PM

The EU is demonstrating pathological hypocrisy when criticizing other countries for violating the freedom of speech, as media rights are regularly infringed upon in the Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

On Thursday, French state-run holding company France Medias Monde said that Niger has blocked French radio RFI (Radio France Internationale) and the France 24 tv channel from broadcasting a week after a coup in the country.

Later, European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said that the EU considers Niger's decision unacceptable, as it constitutes as serious infringement of the right to information and freedom of expression.

"As long as the EU ignores such lawlessness on its territory, the condemnation of other countries is nothing but another manifestation of the pathological hypocrisy of EU officials," Zakharova said, commenting on Massrali's statement.

