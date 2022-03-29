Moscow Calls Expulsion of Diplomats From The Netherlands Arbitrariness

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the decision of the Dutch authorities to expel 17 Russian diplomats arbitrariness and said that Moscow would announce retaliatory measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the decision of the Dutch authorities to expel 17 Russian diplomats arbitrariness and said that Moscow would announce retaliatory measures.

"The full responsibility for the consequences of this arbitrariness lies with the Dutch authorities," Zakharova said.

This unfriendly step testifies to the complete absence of the country's authorities' "interest in maintaining normal diplomatic channels of communication with Russia," she added.

"Retaliatory measures will be announced," Zakharova said.