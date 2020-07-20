Moscow Calls for Abstaining From Cyberattacks on Health Care System Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Moscow is calling on the global community to abstain from cyberattacks targeting health care and critical infrastructure units amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Andrey Krutskikh, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security, said.

In his interview for the International Affairs magazine, Krutskikh stressed that the pandemic had "highlighted the risks and consequences of malicious activities" aimed at exploiting vulnerabilities.

"Russia shares the opinion of a range of nations that it is necessary to protect the information and communications technologies in the sphere of health care.

We propose securing the global commitment to abstain from attacks on medical facilities and critical information infrastructure of agencies that provide crucial state services, for example, in such sphere as education, energy, transport, banking and finance," Krutskikh said.

Russia will promote the initiative at the United Nations's platforms for negotiations on the international information security, the diplomat pledged.

Krutskikh also expressed regret over the politically motivated cyberattacks accusations against Russia and China, noting this was done for manipulating the public opinion. The official stressed that all accusations should be based on technical proof.