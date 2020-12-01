The use of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) capabilities in emergency response and humanitarian missions should be further enhanced and worked on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We speak for the expansion of the CSTO's range of capabilities, including their use in emergency response and humanitarian tasks.

We will work on ways to further enhance cooperation between CSTO member states in the field of military medicine, and develop truly allied approaches to biological security," Lavrov said at the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The top diplomat added that Russia, which is currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the alliance, was working to improve the crisis response mechanism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CSTO is a security alliance that brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.