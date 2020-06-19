Moscow Calls for Helping School Children Safely Leave Idlib De-Escalation Zone in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed on Friday the incident with school children in Syria's Idlib as another manifestation of local militants' iniquity, calling on all the interested parties to ensure safe exit from the de-escalation zone for the children and their parents.

On Wednesday, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group (banned in Russia and recognized as terrorist by the United Nations Security Council) blocked the passage of 17 buses carrying school children, due to arrive in territories controlled by the Syrian government in order to take exams and receive education certificates.

"This incident is another vivid proof of Idlib militants' lawlessness. They bully civilians and engage in crimes and unlawful acts. Creating obstacles to free movement of civilians during an armed conflict is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Apart from denying the children free movement, the militants have also violated their right to receive education, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the ministry went on to say.

"We believe that the international community and UN representatives should not just silently watch the unlawful and criminal acts by the militants. Idlib kids, which the UNSC used to mention so often during the operation against terrorists, are now forgotten. We call on all the interested sides to implement needed measures, to ensure free exit from the Idlib de-escalation zone for the school children and their parents, and protect them from terrorists' lawlessness," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.