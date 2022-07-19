UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls For Int'l Organizations' Broad Engagement In Tribunal On Ukrainian Militants

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 12:12 PM

Moscow Calls for Int'l Organizations' Broad Engagement in Tribunal on Ukrainian Militants

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Russia stands for the broad participation of international organizations in the upcoming tribunal over Ukrainian militants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"I believe that the wider such representation is, the better," Vershinin told reporters when asked whether Russia considers it necessary to involve the UN or other international organizations in such a tribunal.

The self-proclaimed Donbas republics are currently actively working on an agreement that will approve the charter of an international tribunal over Ukrainian soldiers and militants. Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin also said last month that a DPR delegation had proposed to Syria to participate in the international tribunal to assess crimes committed by Ukrainian militants.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Syria Russia Donetsk Agreement

Recent Stories

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

12 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

12 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.