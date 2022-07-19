UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Russia stands for the broad participation of international organizations in the upcoming tribunal over Ukrainian militants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"I believe that the wider such representation is, the better," Vershinin told reporters when asked whether Russia considers it necessary to involve the UN or other international organizations in such a tribunal.

The self-proclaimed Donbas republics are currently actively working on an agreement that will approve the charter of an international tribunal over Ukrainian soldiers and militants. Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin also said last month that a DPR delegation had proposed to Syria to participate in the international tribunal to assess crimes committed by Ukrainian militants.