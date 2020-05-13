UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls For Justice After Attack On Maternity Ward In Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

Moscow Calls for Justice After Attack on Maternity Ward in Kabul

Moscow urges all stakeholders in Afghanistan to cooperate in order to bring those responsible for the deadly attack on a maternity ward at a Kabul hospital in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Moscow urges all stakeholders in Afghanistan to cooperate in order to bring those responsible for the deadly attack on a maternity ward at a Kabul hospital in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Gunmen killed two newborns as well as 12 mothers and nurses in the bomb-and-gun attack on the healthcare facility on Tuesday. No one claimed the assault, although Russia said the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group it banned in 2014 was likely responsible.

"We call on all warring parties engaged in the Afghan conflict as well as international coalition forces to find and punish those responsible for this crime.

No effort should be spared in stopping IS from inflicting pain and suffering," the statement read.

The ministry added that the Taliban militant group had denied any involvement in the attack. The US-based intelligence group SITE said that the IS had claimed Tuesday's attack on the police commander's funeral in the eastern Nangarhar, which killed 24 mourners.

