Moscow Calls For Peaceful Resolution Of Panjshir Conflict - Russian Ambassador

Moscow Calls For Peaceful Resolution of Panjshir Conflict - Russian Ambassador

Moscow has been discussing the situation in Afghanistan's Panshir province with the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict with resistance forces, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov told Sputnik

"Yes, of course, we had such contacts [with the Taliban], and we emphasized our position very clearly," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also said that former Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh,� who declared himself the country's caretaker president after Ashraf Ghani fled the country in mid-August, did not contact the Russian side.

"The Russian side, of course, does not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, our position is consistent: we are in favor of a peaceful settlement of this situation," the diplomat added.

