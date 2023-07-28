Open Menu

Moscow Calls Italy's Recognition Of Holodomor In Ukraine As Genocide Unfriendly Action

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 11:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The decision of the Italian Senate to recognize the famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933, which Kiev calls the Holodomor, as a genocide of the Ukrainian people is another unfriendly action that postpones the prospects for normalization of Russian-Italian relations, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We regard this anti-Russian step as another evidence of the short-sighted policy of Rome aimed at encouraging... Russophobic ideas actively promoted by Kiev authorities," the statement said.

Such decisions of Italian lawmakers postpone the prospects for normalization of Russian-Italian relations, the diplomat added.

