Moscow Calls Its Security Guarantees Provisions Proposed to US Rreventive Measure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The provisions on security guarantees proposed by Russia to the US and NATo are a preventive measeure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"Our reaction is a preventive measure, which warns that in the event of a certain development or scenarios, certain steps will be taken on our part .

.. about which we are talking only in general terms, calling these things military steps or military technical solutions, and so on," Rudenko told the Valdai International Discussion Club.