Moscow Calls Kakhovka HPP Destruction in Kherson Region Federal Emergency Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia considers the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) that caused major flooding in Kherson Region to be a Federal emergency situation, the head of Russia's Emergency Situation Ministry (EMERCOM), Alexander Kurenkov, said on Wednesday.

"To recognize the situation that has occurred on the territory of the Kherson Region as an emergency of a federal nature and to establish a federal level of response," Kurenkov said.

According to an operational assessment, the damage from the emergency in the Kherson Region exceeds 1.2 billion rubles ($14 million), EMERCOM said.