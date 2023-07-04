MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Kiev's attempt to attack the area where civilian infrastructure facilities are located, including an airport, is another act of terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that four drones were shot down in the Russian capital ” tow near the village of Valuyevo and two near the village of Krivosheevo, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region. Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced restrictions arrivals and departures at Vnukovo Airport until 05:00 GMT.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to attack the area where civilian infrastructure facilities are located, including an airport, which, by the way, also receives foreign flights, is another act of terrorism. Considering that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy commits these terrorist attacks with purchased weapons supplied by the West or with Western funds, then this is international terrorism," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.