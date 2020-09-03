Moscow Calls Navalny Situation 'Classic Information Campaign' by Western Politicians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Neither health authorities nor law enforcement agencies in the West took the responsibility to comment on the situation involving opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that it was a classic information campaign ran by politicians.

The German government said earlier in the day that a military laboratory had undeniable proof that the 44-year-old Russian government critic was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no toxin traces were found in Navalny's samples during his treatment in Russia.

"On the basis of the conclusion of which particular medical institution did [Germany] come to such results? Do representatives of law enforcement agencies speak about this? No. It turns out that neither doctors nor representatives of law enforcement agencies have anything to do with this issue.

They do not take the responsibility to voice and discuss these topics. Politicians are the ones talking," Zakharova told Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to the Russian diplomat, some countries excluded political statements from the jurisdiction at the legislative level.

"They [politicians] are not subject to jurisdiction. These are political statements. Any political statements ... must be based on something. But they are all generalized. This is a classic information campaign," Zakharova noted.

Navalny fell gravely ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He was placed in a medically induced coma in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was flown to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.