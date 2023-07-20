(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The remark by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the support for Brazil's peace initiative on Ukraine is a positive signal, indicating an understanding of the need for a settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Nehammer expressed his support for the peace initiative on Ukraine put forward by Brazil.

"This is a positive signal. This suggests that the Austrians are gradually coming to an understanding of the need for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis based on more realistic plans," Zakharova said at a briefing.