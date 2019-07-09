UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls Not To Give In To Emotions After Iran Exceeded Uranium Enrichment Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Moscow Calls Not to Give in to Emotions After Iran Exceeded Uranium Enrichment Level

Moscow, following Tehran's recent steps on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calls not to give in to emotions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Moscow, following Tehran's recent steps on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calls not to give in to emotions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Iran on Sunday announced the second stage of reduction of obligations under the nuclear deal due to the fact that JCPOA member states were unable within 60 days to fulfill the requirements of Tehran in terms of the country's economic interests. This opportunity is provided to Iran by JCPOA. Tehran said it was beginning the process of enriching uranium above the level of 3.67 percent stipulated by the nuclear deal.

"The statements made by representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran at the press conference in Tehran on July 7 about the firm intention to take the next step in terms of gradually giving up obligations under the nuclear deal should not cause a stir," the Russian ministry said.

"This is exclusively Iran's voluntary commitments taken in a spirit of compromise and for the sake of signing the JCPOA. At the same time, the terms of the deal were long and grossly violated. And, as we all know, Iran did not do this," it said.

It said Iran continued to comply with all legal commitments to the IAEA.

"Decisive steps are also needed in other areas. There should be no giving in to emotions: the opponents of the nuclear deal are just waiting to quickly make it history," the ministry said.

