Moscow Calls on Afghan Ethnic Political Forces to Abandon Warlike Rhetoric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia calls on ethnic political forces in Afghanistan to abandon warlike rhetoric, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman mentioned that Moscow continues to monitor the situation in Afghanistan and paid attention to the creation of a "supreme council of national resistance" against the Taliban (banned in Russia).

"We call on all ethnopolitical forces in Afghanistan to abandon militant rhetoric and make every possible effort to complete the process of national reconciliation," Zakharova told a press conference.