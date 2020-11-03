Moscow Calls on Afghanistan to Bring Perpetrators of Kabul University Attack to Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Moscow calls on Afghanistan and the leadership of foreign troops stationed there to find and punish the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attack on Kabul University, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press department said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a terrorist attack on Kabul University resulted in the deaths of 22 people and 27 being wounded.

"We call on the Afghan government and the leadership of foreign military contingents in this country with a strict demand to find and punish those responsible for organizing this inhuman terrorist attack," the ministry said.

Moscow also urged the international community to seriously address the issue of the terrorist threat in Afghanistan, primarily from the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), which is the major destabilizing factor in the world.

On October 24, another terrorist attack took place in an educational center in the west of Kabul, killing more than 20 people and injuring another 50. The IS group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was a suicide bombing.