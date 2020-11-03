UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls On Afghanistan To Bring Perpetrators Of Kabul University Attack To Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:10 PM

Moscow Calls on Afghanistan to Bring Perpetrators of Kabul University Attack to Justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Moscow calls on Afghanistan and the leadership of foreign troops stationed there to find and punish the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attack on Kabul University, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press department said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a terrorist attack on Kabul University resulted in the deaths of 22 people and 27 being wounded.

"We call on the Afghan government and the leadership of foreign military contingents in this country with a strict demand to find and punish those responsible for organizing this inhuman terrorist attack," the ministry said.

Moscow also urged the international community to seriously address the issue of the terrorist threat in Afghanistan, primarily from the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), which is the major destabilizing factor in the world.

On October 24, another terrorist attack took place in an educational center in the west of Kabul, killing more than 20 people and injuring another 50. The IS group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was a suicide bombing.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Moscow Russia Suicide October From Government

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

12 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

26 minutes ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

39 minutes ago

Dubai Investments reports 102% surge in net profit ..

41 minutes ago

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.