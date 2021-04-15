UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On Ankara To Refrain From Encouraging Kiev's Hostile Attitude - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:55 PM

Moscow Calls on Ankara to Refrain From Encouraging Kiev's Hostile Attitude - Zakharova

Moscow calls on Ankara to refrain from steps that stimulate revanchist aspirations of Kiev during contacts with the Turkish leadership, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Moscow calls on Ankara to refrain from steps that stimulate revanchist aspirations of Kiev during contacts with the Turkish leadership, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"In the course of contacts with the leadership of Turkey, we regularly exchange views on everything, even very delicate issues of the international and regional agenda. In particular, we tell [them about] Russian assessments in relation to the southeast of Ukraine and, of course, Ankara is well aware that the encouragement of the militant attitude of the Kiev authorities from abroad causes our most serious concern," Zakharova said during a briefing.

