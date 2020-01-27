Moscow Calls on Baghdad, Washington to Agree on Troops Withdrawal From Iraq

Washington and Baghdad must come to a mutually accepted agreement on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq amid rising tensions in the Middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Washington and Baghdad must come to a mutually accepted agreement on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq amid rising tensions in the middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Three missiles landed on the territory of the US embassy late on Sunday, with one of the missiles hitting the embassy's restaurant, Al Arabiya reported, citing security sources. Several people were reportedly injured.

"We always proceed from the fact that the issue of the presence of foreign troops on the territory of any country is decided primarily in the relationship between the authorities of this country and the state that sends these troops," Ryabkov said.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign forces from the country.�