UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls On Baghdad, Washington To Agree On Troops Withdrawal From Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:31 PM

Moscow Calls on Baghdad, Washington to Agree on Troops Withdrawal From Iraq

Washington and Baghdad must come to a mutually accepted agreement on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq amid rising tensions in the Middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Washington and Baghdad must come to a mutually accepted agreement on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq amid rising tensions in the middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Three missiles landed on the territory of the US embassy late on Sunday, with one of the missiles hitting the embassy's restaurant, Al Arabiya reported, citing security sources. Several people were reportedly injured.

"We always proceed from the fact that the issue of the presence of foreign troops on the territory of any country is decided primarily in the relationship between the authorities of this country and the state that sends these troops," Ryabkov said.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign forces from the country.�

Related Topics

Injured Russia Washington Parliament Iraq Baghdad January Sunday All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

3 minutes ago

China Suspends Tourist Groups Departure Abroad Sta ..

1 minute ago

Self-education &#039;Digital Knowledge Hub’ laun ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Iraq to Ensure Diplomatic Missions ..

15 minutes ago

Over 80 Protesters Wanted in Hong Kong Escape to T ..

15 minutes ago

Australian woman dies in cake-eating contest

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.