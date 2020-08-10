Moscow Calls on Belarus Government, Protesters to Act Sensibly - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Moscow hopes that Belarus will not be rocked by violence after the presidential election, and calls on both the government and protesters to exercise restraint, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to preliminary results, incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has secured 80.

23 percent of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovksya with 9.90 percent.

"We hope that all the developments in Belarus will be legitimate, with no violent measures, and that both protesters and the authorities will act sensibly and exercise restraint," the source said.

"We hope that those who have lost will accept the results of the election, and those who have won will not be too harsh on those who have lost," the source added.