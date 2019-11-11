UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On Bolivian Political Forces To Act Responsibly, Find Constitutional Solution

Mon 11th November 2019

Moscow Calls on Bolivian Political Forces to Act Responsibly, Find Constitutional Solution

Russia is calling on all Bolivia's political forces to act responsibly and to find a constitutional solution to the ongoing political crisis, while it also expects the global community to play a constructive role, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia is calling on all Bolivia's political forces to act responsibly and to find a constitutional solution to the ongoing political crisis, while it also expects the global community to play a constructive role, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday amid escalating violent protests, which were initially sparked by the October 20 presidential vote that the opposition contested. The second vice president of the upper house, Jeanine Anez, who assumed presidency following Morales' resignation, pledged on Monday to hold a new presidential election. Venezuela, Cuba and Mexico, among other countries, have slammed the events as a coup.

"We call on all the political forces in Bolivia to exercise common sense and responsibility, to find a constitutional way out of the situation in the interests of peace, order, resumption of governance over state institutions, ensuring rights of all the citizens and the socioeconomic development of the country, with which we enjoy friendship and constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

We expect that all the members of the global community, Bolivia's neighbors in the Latin American region, influential countries outside the region and international organizations will show a responsible approach," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that while the Bolivian government was ready to engage in dialogue with the opposition, the opposition's steps resembled an "orchestrated coup."

